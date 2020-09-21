Having children can be one of the most rewarding life events for couples.
In many cases, the announcement of a pregnancy inspires joy for them and extended family members hoping to welcome new arrivals into their clans.
Showers, parties and other events celebrate the impending baby, but one custom has been growing in grandeur.
Gender reveal parties, where the biological sex of a baby is announced to the couple and their families, are becoming increasingly popular.
Pink or blue confetti-filled balloons, colored smoke bombs, and even explosive charges have been used to celebrate the major announcement.
The escalation of fanfare, however, has caused problems.
Officials said the multiple wildfires currently raging in California were sparked by a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” set off over Labor Day weekend at a gender reveal party.
A wildfire in Arizona in 2017 burned 47,000 acres and caused $8 million in damage after an expectant father packed a target with blue coloring and the explosive Tannerite and shot it with a rifle. A party attendee in Iowa was struck and killed by debris from an explosive last year during a gender reveal.
In these instances, it seems improper safety precautions were to blame for devastating impacts and what should be a joyous occasion.
So, what’s the solution? Have gender reveal parties grown too extravagant? Are pyrotechnics too much, or is there a way to safely announce sex with a bang?
Is there a legislative way to address unsafe celebrations, or would it be better to change the culture of gender reveals?
