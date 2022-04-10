Have you ever run into the grocery store for a small something — a couple of apples, or a carton of ice cream, or a bag of coffee beans — and found yourself stuck in the checkout line behind a shopper with an overflowing grocery cart?
You’re already counting how many items this person has and being judgy (Do they really need all those boxes of cookies? Are they shopping for a restaurant, or maybe for 10 million kids?).
And you’re thinking if you had just gotten here a few seconds earlier, you might have gotten to the checkout first. You’re cursing yourself for having stopped to say hi and how are you to your neighbor who was just leaving as you entered the store. Why did you do that?
Then the shopper in front of you says, “That’s all you have? Just the one item?”
You nod.
“You can get in front of me,” the shopper says. “Otherwise you’ll be here all day.”
And this, such a tiny gesture, makes your morning — it might even make your day.
You thank them, but you know it’s for more than the fact that you will get out of the store 10 minutes earlier than you thought you would. This person saw you. And considered you.
I’ve been thinking about this because of a beauty of a poem titled “Small Kindnesses” by one of my favorite poets: Danusha Laméris. The poem talks about the small things we do for another, such as offering someone a compliment or giving up our seat so someone else can rest.
Here are some of the lines in this poem:
“And sometimes, when you spill lemons
from your grocery bag, someone else will help you
pick them up. Mostly, we don’t want to harm each other.
We want to be handed our cup of coffee hot,
and to say thank you to the person handing it. To smile
at them and for them to smile back.”
Every time I read this poem, it reminds me of the humanity that exists in our world, and how important it is to maintain it.
Poems can offer these type of gifts and hope. This poem in particular does.
It’s April, which is National Poetry Month. I’ve spent decades gaining wisdom and insight from poetry, both as a reader and as a poet myself.
This month, if you can, read a poem. If you’re new to reading poetry, try “Small Kindnesses” as a start.
Also, notice the small kindnesses in your world — and if you can, nod hello when you pass a stranger, pay the toll for the car behind you, make cookies for yourself but take some to your neighbor.
In other words, offer the world some small kindnesses yourself.
Shuly Xóchtil Cawood is an author and poet living in Johnson City. Her debut poetry collection, Trouble Can Be So Beautiful at the Beginning, won the Adrienne Bond Award for Poetry. The lines from “Small Kindnesses” are used here with permission from Danusha Laméris. The poem appears in her book, Bonfire Opera.
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.