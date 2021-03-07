When I read and heard about the terrible ice storms in Middle Tennessee, Texas, and other parts of the United States, my mind went back to the early ’80s when we had a terrible ice storm here in East Tennessee. It came quickly and covered everything, making it impossible to get around safely.
On that night, my husband had taken me to David Crockett High School to work in the concession stand during a ball game to support the band boosters. The weather was fine as we were going, but it changed after my husband went back home.
As we served people at the concession stand, we heard some say something about the weather changing. Then we heard that it was terrible out there. Some people tried to leave but came back in, saying it was impossible to stand up in the parking lot. We soon realized that getting home might be difficult. Little did we know that we would have to spend the night at the school!
Our “all-nighter” was quite an experience. First we sold everything we had in the concession stand. Then some of the school staff decided they could open the cafeteria and give out some food there. Then we had to decide where we could sit (or maybe even lie down) to rest. Bleachers in a school gym are certainly not as comfortable as my recliner — but we managed somehow.
About the time that my husband would have come to pick me up I decided to call and warn him about the road conditions. I guess I had to use the pay phone, because that was way before cellphones. Every time I called, no one answered. This went on for a long time, and I could not imagine where he was and what was wrong. Little did I know what trouble he was having trying to come rescue me.
Seeing that the roads were bad, my husband and son decided to put chains on our car so they could come for me. That was almost impossible because they had so much trouble standing up on the ice. Finally, with the chains in place, they ventured down our steep drive and slowly drove on Upper Sand Valley Road toward the road where Crockett is located.
They did not get very far until one chain broke and the car did some whirlygigs. They ended up in a neighbor’s yard, bumping into one of their cars. That is when they decided it was best to go back home. All the time they were trying to come get me, I was trying to call them and wondered where in the world were they?
Another of our sons was at Jonesborough Middle School practicing basketball with a friend. He was to ride with that friend’s dad to meet me at Crockett. They had a harrowing experience getting there. Our son described it as being deathly silent and wondering if they would live through it. When he arrived at Crockett, he played basketball all night with the other students who were stranded there. I just wondered how I could get us back home.
When morning came, Mr. Hobart Powell offered to take us to the road we lived on. We felt we could walk from there. Actually I did walk on the grass next to the pavement because that gave my steps a little traction. My son skated all the way from Highway 34 to our home on Upper Sand Valley Road. The pavement was just exactly like a skating rink!
When we finally were in a warm house and glad that all were safe, my husband and son told of how they had another experience on the ice. A lady lost control of her truck going up the steep hill in front of our house. They went out to see if they could help, even though standing up was nearly impossible. They were able to call a wrecker who came to the rescue. Against all odds, the wrecker driver was finally able to attach the truck and pull it out of the ditch. My son said he looked like a comedy act on an ice rink as he tried to stay upright.
The following days, we heard many stories of how people made it through the ice storm. Some were stranded on the interstate and tried to cross over to get help and had to literally crawl because they could not stand up. It was a time to remember, but I hope it doesn’t happen again. Snow is beautiful and we can usually get through it pretty well, but ice is a whole other thing. Maybe spring will come soon!
