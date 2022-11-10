Another “paradigm-shifting,” “indictment-on-the-president” election is in the books, and things here in Northeast Tennessee went pretty much as expected.
In a traditionally red area in a state that has been reliably red for decades, Republicans nearly swept the field. Incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee easily carried precincts here, as did 1st District U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, state Sen. Rusty Crowe in the 3rd District, and state Reps. Tim Hicks in the 6th and Rebecca Alexander in the 7th, all running as Republicans.
It’s safe to say the Republican Party’s platform and its candidates’ values speak to and energize voters in our community, and they’ve done a good job campaigning and mobilizing in our neighborhoods.
This year, the Johnson City Board of Education race was an interesting case study in partisan politics where, for the first time under a state law permitting political parties to nominate candidates in the race, the Republican Party fielded four candidates, three of which won seats. The fourth seat was won by incumbent board chair Kathy Hall, who, along with two others, were listed as independents on Tuesday’s ballot.
We were and are opposed to partisan races for local elected seats like those on school boards, but it will be interesting to see how the change to party endorsements will shape the board in the future.
Our local election officials and the poll workers who volunteered in our precincts deserve recognition for a job well done this year. The early voting period and Election Day seem to have gone off without significant problems, even though wait times Tuesday to cast ballots were longer than some voters may have liked.
Their jobs are routinely thankless, even though they oversee one of our country’s most revered traditions, but national politics have made performing their duties even more difficult in recent years by unfairly maligning their integrity and competency.
While we’re handing out recognitions, if you voted this year, reserve one for yourself. Earlier primary and general elections this year showed disappointingly low turnout, but Tuesday’s contests received decent voter participation.
Even with the faults and room for improvement in the way we select our leaders in this nation, it’s one of the only direct avenues to have your voice heard.
The outcomes in some states are still undecided, and Congress is still up for grabs, but here, even if your candidates didn’t win, we hope everyone can appreciate a momentary sigh of relief that this election season is over. It’s a much needed respite before campaigning starts for 2024.