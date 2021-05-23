Years ago, when I was in Earth Fare shopping, my husband and I met someone with whom he had grown up. We got to talking and discovered we were each writing memoirs. The difference? She had a publisher. And a contract. And a deadline. I was still, at that time, just writing my memoir hoping someone, someday, would want it. Which I admitted to her (all the while wishing I could say to her: “You have a publisher? Oh, me too, me too.”)
As the story goes, she said to me, “All you have to do is get published in The New York Times.” Which is what she had done. As if that were the easiest thing in the world. On her first try, she had gotten a piece into The NYT Modern Love column and boom bim bam, she had a publisher for a memoir she had not even written.
Needless to say, I tried to get into Modern Love a time or two or three billion, and I was unsuccessful. That was years ago. Eventually I finished my memoir and got a publisher; I finished a short story collection and got a publisher; and I finished a poetry collection and got a publisher.
And somewhere along the way, I stopped trying to get into Modern Love or The New York Times.
Until a few weeks ago.
That’s when I attended a virtual literary festival and heard the editor of The NYT Tiny Love Stories speak — about what she looked for, what she didn’t like, what she wanted out of a submission. Each story is a maximum of 100 words — thus why it is called tiny (not because it’s made of stories about pitiful love — like what you feel for the person you care just enough for to meet for a drink but only if your favorite Netflix series doesn’t have a new season out).
I thought, well, why not try to write a Tiny Love Story? Sure, it would be like throwing a paper airplane into a gusty wind, but I could at least have fun folding the airplane and sending it off, right? I’m a writer. I have thrown a zillion paper airplanes into the gusty winds of the publication world. (I have submitted to The New Yorker more than a handful of times — that should tell you how unafraid I am of gusty winds and how I have thick goggles to protect me when the airplane zips back all pointylike and darts right into the center of my face).
So I sat down, and I took a 300-word poem about Barney, our Jack Russell Terrier whom I had adored, and I chiseled it (not the dog) down to 100 words of prose.
Let me tell you, it wasn’t easy and it took quite a bit of time. I had to figure out what was most important (everything!) and how to pluck out the best parts of a sentence. I had to leave behind things I loved. But it was fun. So I folded my little airplane Tiny Love Story and sent it off to The NYT. I expected nothing. Well, that’s not true: I hoped to at least hear back a “We got your submission” and then later a “Thank you but …” (that’s how rejections always start out), but I realized big publications often don’t have time to send out those kinds of correspondences.
And then I did what any writer who’s been around the block a few times does: I started on the next one. Not because I am a masochist (although you could argue that all writers…) but because it was fun.
And then something really strange happened. You know how you hear about these stories of someone out in the middle of a desert, all alone, and suddenly spotting a UFO? Well, the editor emailed me back (she is not the UFO in this story), asked some follow-up questions, and then a few days later, accepted my piece. The acceptance is the UFO because IT’S FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES.
Of course I immediately thought back to that time in Earth Fare and that person who told me that all I had to do was get published in The New York Times.
Last week, I finally did.
Shuly Xóchitl Cawood is an author who lives in Johnson City. She teaches memoir and essay and other writing workshops. Learn more about her at www.shulycawood.com