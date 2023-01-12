It’s a new year, and there’s no better way to start 2023 off than to welcome a new canine family member into your home.
According to Director Tammy Davis, the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter is at capacity for dogs after taking in more than five dozen in the two weeks before the beginning of the new year.
Davis theorized that the unusually large number of animals coming in may have been the fault of financial strain on families caused by the rising cost of living. Regardless of the cause, the shelter is housing more than 130 dogs and has had to stop intakes temporarily.
If you have the means, now is the time to adopt.
Four-legged friends can provide comfort, relief from stress, companionship and can help promote an active lifestyle.
If dogs aren’t right for your household, a cat may be the purrfect pet for you.
Although not as overcrowded as dogs at the shelter, there are still plenty of felines to choose from, and kitten season, when the shelter will be overrun, will arrive this spring.
Most people will say they’re either a dog person or a cat person, but it doesn’t have to be so black and white.
Companionship is a bonus of both types of pets, but cats tend to be more reserved and laid back, while dogs enthusiastically bring total adoration to the party.
If everyone gets along, welcome a blended family of cats, dogs and humans into your household.