You cannot legislate abortion out of existence. You can make it difficult to abort a pregnancy, you can forbid the procedure within the land you control, and you can even demonize women who seek an abortion and prosecute those who practice the procedure. But you cannot make it go away.
If you believe I am wrong, I refer you to the history of Prohibition in the USA, which banned booze for a few years, until authorities realized that they could not stop people from drinking. I also note the history of taxing spirits in the USA, which led to the “Whiskey Rebellion,” and had descendants in unlawful “Moonshine Runners” and NASCAR. And I refer you to “the war on drugs,” which began in the Nixon administration and has yet to achieve its goals.
These are but a few examples of efforts to regulate, or obtain tax revenue from, activities that some would characterize as immoral. In this class of activities, I include smoking tobacco, vaping, drinking alcohol, recreational use of psychoactive plants and chemicals, aborting a pregnancy, homosexuality, prostitution and nudism. I am sure there are more human activities that inflame the sensibilities of overly-zealous authorities so much that they will attempt to curtail them.
I am here to say that such efforts are fruitless and will eventually come to naught, although they may be successful for awhile. It used to be that you couldn’t buy birth control products or find information about it. It used to be (and still is, in some places) illegal to practice certain forms of sexual intercourse. It used to be impossible to marry a person of your choice, if that person were the same sex as you were. It used to be that your choice of a husband or wife was constrained to those of your own race. It’s often said that you cannot legislate morality, and that is true, in my opinion.
Now, in the USA, we have no national policy on abortion, or, more correctly, our national policy is, “We’ll let each state decide what is appropriate.” So we’ll have a patchwork quilt of laws about abortions. There’ll be states that do and states that don’t, states that sorta do and states that sorta don’t, and people will be confused and angry.
It’s difficult to imagine a future court reversing this decision, at least in my lifetime. Many stories have appeared in the media lately concerning what will happen next. These stories mostly focused on what this state will do and when. Speculation about what women will do has also been published. Here are a few things I predict will happen if red states continue to prosecute those involved in abortions:
1. The knowledge of how to safely abort a pregnancy in the second or third trimester will become widely known, thanks to the internet. I omit the first trimester, because prescription drugs are already available to cause an abortion during that time. Medical instruments and equipment to use in such procedures will become available for purchase by anyone, albeit sub-rosa. This will make it possible for many people already in health care professions to engage in the practice of abortion. It’s easy to imagine nurses and PA’s in large cities in red states, like Miami, Atlanta or Houston, operating 21st century speakeasies, where women who know the secret password can obtain an abortion.
2. The Janes will revive in red states. They were prevalent in Chicago and the Midwest in the days before Roe v. Wade and they helped women find the care they needed. Eventually, they learned how to abort a pregnancy without a physician. They will come again, albeit in a different form, thanks to the internet.
3. More people will become involved in abortion politics, again, thanks to the internet and social media. Clandestine interstate networks will form and will share information and resources. Some authorities will attempt to infiltrate them.
4. A woman may not be shamed as much as she would have been years ago if she seeks an abortion today. But it will be more dangerous for her if she lives in a red state.
5. Both Democrats and Republicans will use abortion to advance their causes, both in the mid-terms and in the 2024 elections and beyond. Each party will describe the other as a bogeyman. There is a danger for each to become known as a single-issue party, which will thwart any advances they achieve through abortion politics.
6. Federal protection for abortion had the strange effect of helping the Catholic Church avoid another schism, because it muted the influence of right-wing radicals. Now that it’s over, Catholics will split along political lines (if they haven’t already), and down the road, we may have two Catholic churches in this country. Or maybe just one, with declining numbers.
7. While federal protection for abortion was in place, Republicans had some hope that they might attract younger and more educated people to their ranks. Now that it’s over, they must find other issues to lure younger people to their cause.
I will add to my little laundry list as I am persuaded, and I will look at it every year around the end of June to see if any of what I see today in my crystal ball actually comes to pass.
The Rev. Jeff Briere is a retired Unitarian Universalist minister.