How many Tennessee under-performing public schools are found in wealthy neighborhoods? The answer is none. How many bottom-performing public schools are located in poverty neighborhoods? The answer is over 70. The majority of those schools are located in the major metropolitan cities in Tennessee where the largest number of those living in poverty reside.
Tennessee distributes about 3% less funding in high poverty districts than low poverty districts. More affluent school districts spend an average of $400 more per student than less affluent school districts with children from low income backgrounds.
Tennessee is 44th out of 51 states in funding for education. We barely edge out Mississippi from being on the bottom in our southern region with a small difference of a few hundred dollars being funded per student.
Adult Tennesseans with less than a ninth-grade education total 210,732 (4.59%). Those who have attained a ninth grade up to the 12th grade but not a graduate of high school total 364,396 (7.94%). Those with a high school degree total 1,472,003, approximately 32% of the population.
In Tennessee, 1,028,321 are living in poverty. The majority of those living in poverty have a high school diploma or less according to the Census Bureau.
On Feb. 24, Gov. Bill Lee presented a funding formula outline for K-12 schools in Tennessee. The presentation included a marketing campaign that will be included in a political campaign during this election year. The funding formula will not be fully known until the details are finalized by the legislature.
Local governments are already spending $4.46 billion on education in addition to the amount budgeted from state and federal funds. State funding is $4.95 billion and federal funding amounts to about $1.17 billion, making for a total of more than $10.5 billion being spent yearly on 935,376 K-12 school aged children in more than 1,700 public schools. Tennessee spends almost $4,000 less per student than the national average of $15,114.
Examples of funding issues include insufficient funding to fully pay for all teaching and administrative positions and to provide school nurses for every school. In fact, almost 12,000 teaching positions and 1,300 assistant principals across the state are fully funded by local governments mostly through property taxes.
The Basic Education Program funds 354 school nurse positions across the state. School districts employ almost 1,400 school nurse positions. That is over 1,000 school nurse positions funded by local governments.
Funding for those positions reduces the limited local funding monies available for any improvement in other areas of need. Average teacher salaries across the state are decreasing yearly when adjusted for inflation.
Because of the design of state funding for teacher salaries, local governments have to supplement state salaries in order to attract teachers for their school districts. Any school district that pays only the minimum state salary from the state teacher salary schedule has difficulty in finding teaching personnel for their schools.
There are 46 specific components of the current BEP funding formula based on total student enrollment per school district that generates funding. Each school district has various components that are unique to their district student population. The BEP has four major categories: instruction, benefits, classroom and non-classroom.
Public school student enrollment across Tennessee declined 23,196 from the year 2020 to the year 2021. A funding formula based on student population per school district and a student population that declines could bring a reduction in funding for a school system from one year to the next. This places more pressure on local government funding.
The background leading up to the Feb. 24 announcement is as relevant as the introduction of a new funding model. Back in 2015 Shelby County Schools filed a lawsuit challenging whether Tennessee adequately funds public schools. Early on the lawsuit survived a motion by the state to dismiss. So the lawsuit continued.
Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools joined the case in 2017 and 87 smaller school districts signed on in 2020. The non-profit Tennessee School Systems for Equity represents 84 small school districts across the state, more than half of the 147 school systems. The state fought to keep the smaller school districts from joining the lawsuit. The state lost that battle in court.
A variety of creditable professional education resources had provided the legislature in prior years, research that showed the state was underfunding schools around $2 billion every year. The legislature took no action to improve the funding formula until this legislative session.
Also joining the push to improve school funding was the Nashville Public Education Foundation and the Tennessee League of Women Voters. The significance of the court case is that originally it was a lawsuit by the two largest school systems in the state that is now a lawsuit by both urban and rural school systems.
The state’s primary argument was that the court should dismiss the case because the courts lack jurisdiction. The state believes the court should not dictate policy matters that the state constitution had granted to the legislative body. The court has not dismissed the case.
However, the legislative body had shown no interest in changing the funding formula during those six years after the lawsuit was filed. A legal opinion from the court would force the state to follow the direction of the court.
Last year the legislature made a change in the judicial landscape for Tennessee. The legislature passed a new law that moves legal challenges to state law from Nashville courts and a single judge, the location of state government, to a trio of Tennessee Supreme Court judges to be located in Murfreesboro. This could backfire on the legislative body as you now have a case with 89 school districts to be heard by a statewide panel from each division of the state.
The case was originally to be heard in February, however, all parties to the lawsuit agreed to halt the case’s proceedings until the end of the legislative session this year. So the pressure is now on the legislative body to make funding fair and equitable to all public schools systems and to appropriate an amount of funding that places less of a tax burden on local governments.
The Tennessee General Fund rainy day account had $1.45 billion at the end of June 2021 (end of the fiscal year). That does not include all of the ending funding balances. When they are included, the amount is greater than $2 billion. The Pew Charitable Trust ranked Tennessee 24th highest in the U.S. having a rainy day fund balance.
So far this fiscal year (through January) tax revenue collected is above the expected or budgeted amount by $1.9 billion, which is 25% more. At this rate, the rainy day fund in Tennessee could be greater than $4 billion by June 30, the end of the fiscal year. The state has more than adequate funding resources to provide appropriate funding for public schools.
Historically, the state has prepared and approved yearly budgets that have always under-estimated the revenue anticipated to be collected. And yet, we talk about school-aged children being math deficient.
The issue with under-performing schools is more of a funding and a socio-economic issue than a poor performing faculty issue. It is difficult to teach chronically absent students who live in poverty and often are homeless or have parents more concerned with food on the table than their child’s education welfare.
