For decades this newspaper’s motto has been “What the people don’t know WILL hurt them.”
Today we will add this: “What the people can’t SAY will hurt them.”
Public input is a key element of a representative democracy. Without access for citizens to discuss concerns, elected officials will work in a self-serving and self-affirming vacuum.
For the Johnson City Board of Education, that means listening to the comments of taxpayers, educators, parents and even students as the board sets policy and takes other actions.
That does not mean, however, that board members must go lockstep with the majority of what they hear. They are charged with making decisions in the best interests of students, families and teachers, not merely rubber-stamping the loudest voices’ ideas.
And with input comes personal responsibility for what you say and how you say it. Freedom of speech does not give you a license to be abusive or obstructive.
The novel coronavirus pandemic and its effects on education and families seem to have brought out the worst in people. Local school boards, including Johnson City’s, have been assaulted with unreasonable and insulting demands on more than one occasion. Smug COVID-19 deniers, anti-maskers and spoiled parents have been the culprits.
It reached a tipping point Dec. 7 when a Jonesborough resident whose children do not attend city schools disrupted the board’s meeting to protest COVID-19 mask policies. Chairwoman Kathy Hall called a recess after the man refused to wear a mask during his comments to the board. That incident spurred a special meeting on Dec. 18 to discuss revising public comment guidelines, and on Monday, the board settled on a new policy.
As Staff Writer Brandon Paykamian reported, the new policy limits comments to those specifically from district stakeholders. That would include students, parents of students, district employees and people who pay property taxes in Johnson City.
The board will also reduce individual comments from five minutes to three minutes, allowing 30 minutes total for topics on the agenda. Separate public forums could be held for issues that demand more time.
For the most part, it’s a reasonable policy. We’d also suggest that those who address the board should be required to do so with decorum; otherwise they should have no place at the microphone.
We’d also note that non-city property owners in Washington County also have stakes in city schools, since property taxes collected countywide support both public school districts, not just the county’s schools. A revision to reflect that stake is prudent.
No one on the board appears to be trying to stifle public input. On the contrary, this policy seems to welcome comments in an efficient and fair manner. It allows for the board’s actual constituents to have the necessary voice toward decision making.
Three minutes is more than enough time to address a point. If more words are needed, people certainly have the ability to write letters, make phone calls, issue statements and voice their concerns through other methods.
School boards and other government bodies have important business to conduct, and they cannot have meeting time upended by rabble-rousers, interlopers and argumentative people.
Board members must allow time for appropriate input. They must allow people latitude in opinion. They must listen, engage and gauge.
We encourage the Johnson City board to regularly live up to the provision for additional public hearings outside of regular board meetings, especially when key policy points and decisions are at stake. The community deserves those opportunities.