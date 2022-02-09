Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate the one you love. Feb. 14 is traditionally a day to give roses, cards and boxes of chocolate to spouses, sweethearts or close friends.
The day is named for a Roman priest who lived during the 3rd century. When Emperor Claudius II decided single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, he outlawed marriage for young men.
Valentine defied the decree and continued to secretly perform marriages for young lovers. When Valentine’s actions were discovered, Claudius ordered he be put to death.
Legend has it Valentine, himself, sent the first greeting that now bears his name. While in prison, Valentine fell in love with a young woman who visited him during his confinement.
Before his death, it is said he wrote her a letter that he signed, “From your Valentine,” an expression that is still used today.
But do Valentine’s cards, chocolates and flowers adequately convey the proper sentiments of this day? A group of researchers at the University of Maryland has argued that something much more meaningful than platitudes or a sugar rush is needed.
They compiled the following tips a few years ago from psychological studies that might be more effective than candy and roses when it comes to stoking the flames of romance on this Valentine’s Day:
• Have a conversation about what initially attracted you to your valentine.
• Try something new, such as sharing a new activity that will increase the bond between you and your partner.
• Don’t be afraid to open yourself up to your partner. Discussing fears or anxieties openly with a partner builds trust.
• Paying attention to the minute details of a conversation can enhance your relationship in very meaningful ways. Little things do mean a lot.
February also is American Heart Month, which makes Valentine’s Day a good a time to call attention to the leading cause of death for women in the United States. The American Heart Association says nearly half a million women will die from cardiovascular disease this year.
This figure is more than the number of the next four causes of death for women combined.
Encourage the women you love to learn about prevention, symptoms and treatment of cardiovascular disease by going to www.americanheart.org.
