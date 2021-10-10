Years ago, someone I knew who had grown up in my Ohio hometown graduated high school and went off to college. Except when she got there, she put on an English accent and told everyone she was British.
I don’t know how long until the gig was up — if she was able to pull this off for months or years or through her whole college experience, but I do know that I never forgot it, never forgot how bold it was.
I thought about her recently when, in Let’s Write Together, my prompt-writing Tuesday workshop, I offered my students a writing piece and then a writing prompt about stepping out of one’s life momentarily. Maybe because when life becomes stressful, I want to step out of my own — not for long, but for a few moments and become someone else, someone who has zero worries in the world. (That person exists, right??)
The other day when I was feeling overwhelmed by life, I took a long walk, as I am apt to do. I went down one of the streets I have walked on for most of my life. There was comfort in the familiar, and the day was cool and sunny, a sweater-weather type of morning. Still, because of my cloud of worries, which I won’t get into here, I felt a darkness.
After a mile, I passed my old school, and emerging from the driveway was a line of cyclists, all kids that looked to be about 10-12. There was an adult or two in the front of the bicycle line, and an adult or two in the middle and then another in the way back, with all the stragglers and last-minuters and just plain slow riders. In between was a long line of young cyclists, pedaling out of the driveway and down South College Street. Talking and laughter erupted as they pedaled past me, and every once in a while an adult shouted, “Stay on the right side of the road!” Which the kids mostly did, giggling along the way.
As they passed me, I wondered where they were going, if they liked that they were off on an adventure on a school day, if they would remember this little trip years later. Those bicyclists took me out of my life for a moment, and it wasn’t long after they passed me that my cloud lifted, and the sun broke back into my spirit.
Don’t we all, sometimes, want to put on our metaphorical British accent and become someone else, just for a moment? Look around you. Notice what you never saw before. Get lost in what you see and then come back. You’ll be better off for that little journey away.
Shuly Xóchitl Cawood is an author who teaches writing workshops. Her story collection, A Small Thing to Want, won the 2021 Independent Publisher Bronze Medal for Short Fiction.
