Many years ago, I got married around this time of year to my first husband. It was close to my parents’ anniversary, which is also around the July 4 holiday. I can’t remember now why exactly he and I chose the date we did, but I can imagine I probably thought my parents’ own wedding date might bring us some luck.
Not that I consciously thought we needed luck.
I’ve written much about our marriage — a young one that now, through the lens of many years, feels glossed with naiveté and wishful thinking. We decided to split just after Thanksgiving a few years later, he moved out soon after Christmas, and we officially divorced at the beginning of spring. By summer, the pain was still raw, and I knew our looming wedding anniversary would be tough.
So I did what I had been trying to do with other aspects of my life: to take control of it and make it my own. I had already moved around furniture to where I wanted it in our-old-place-now-my-place. I had already taken the book I’d made for him — that he’d left behind — of a few poems I had written for him (the intent was to add to it over our many years of marriage), and I had ripped out those poetry pages and made the book, instead, my recipe book (a book I still have to this day, and I rarely remember it once held a handful of love poems — now it holds mint pasta and yogurt berry pie dreams).
To take control of it, for our anniversary, so close to July 4, I decided to throw myself an “Independence Day Party.”
I wish now I could remember the details of the party. I think there was swimming and potluck dishes — likely a loaf of bread and a bowl of homemade hummus, which everyone always seemed to bring to potlucks — and I know for sure there were friends, new friends I had made since the divorce, old ones I held dear.
What I remember most about that party and that time, though, is me: I remember the young woman I was then, who was grieving but determined, and that determination would be the thing that would carry me through the years ahead, years I imagined as easier but that would present me with more losses: three strong friendships of mine would wither soon after, one more painful than all the others because I depended on that one to lead me through my crises.
Maybe the lesson was to depend on no one.
Or maybe the lesson was that I had to find my own way, just like the title of the party I threw for myself.
And I did, not without scrapes and knocks and heartache and tough lessons and some tears dampening my pillow, but I did.
For that determination I had all those years ago, I am proud. If I had known what lay ahead, I might not have been so determined.
Perhaps not knowing what lay ahead allowed me to find strength I also never knew I had. And for that, and so many other things, I am grateful.
Shuly Cawood is a writer in Johnson City. Her latest book, A Small Thing to Want: stories, was just released in May.