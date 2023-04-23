Smokey and Bella

Our new cat Smokey often tags along with us on our walks with Bella. The two still have some work to do in the friendship department.

Smokey came to us the traditional cat way: He wandered into the backyard and made himself at home. He seemed a personable cat, so we fed him and looked after him. We sealed our fate when we gave him a name, took him to the vet and had him neutered and chipped. After he decided to live with us, he developed a curious habit: He walks with us when we take our dog, Bella, out for a stroll.

Rev. Jeff Briere, Community Voices

I had always thought it well nigh impossible to walk a cat like you walk a dog, but Smokey never heard of such nonsense, and he tags along whenever he sees us open the gate. He knows how to cross a busy street and we chuckle at having a cat walk us around the neighborhood. A real conversation starter.

The Rev. Jeff Briere is a retired Unitarian Universalist minister.

