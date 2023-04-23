Smokey came to us the traditional cat way: He wandered into the backyard and made himself at home. He seemed a personable cat, so we fed him and looked after him. We sealed our fate when we gave him a name, took him to the vet and had him neutered and chipped. After he decided to live with us, he developed a curious habit: He walks with us when we take our dog, Bella, out for a stroll.
I had always thought it well nigh impossible to walk a cat like you walk a dog, but Smokey never heard of such nonsense, and he tags along whenever he sees us open the gate. He knows how to cross a busy street and we chuckle at having a cat walk us around the neighborhood. A real conversation starter.
Bella is not so pleased with the situation. On her best behavior, she looks askance at Smokey and charges him if he wanders into her space. Smokey evades her easily, retreating beneath the dining table, where Bella can’t reach him.
The other day, Bella walked to the back door and stood there, signaling that she wanted to walk. Smokey knew what was up and ran to her side and waited for the door to open. Bella snapped at him, but missed, as always. I gave her a tongue-lashing.
Jeff: Bella! No! Leave the cat alone. He’s not bothering you.
Bella: He stinks!
Jeff: You oughta know.
Bella: Ha-ha, Mr. Funny Man. I have a fragrance, not an odor. He smells like an old paintbrush. And he’s always hangin’ around, watchin’ me. Yesterday, he got in my face and actually nuzzled me. Gives me the heebie-jeebies. C’mon, let’s go before he comes back.
Bella and I began our patrol of the neighborhood, but Smokey wasn’t quick enough out the door and watched us walk away.
Bella: Yahoo! We got away! I’ll enjoy this walk a lot more without lookin’ at his tail all the time.
Jeff: What’s wrong with his tail?
Bella: He holds his tail straight up.
Jeff: So?
Bella: And walks right in front of me.
Jeff: So?
Bella: You’re what? Maybe six feet tall? Must be nice up there. [Singing] “You can see for miles and miles...”
Jeff: You’re no Roger Daltrey.
Bella: And you can’t see jack from my perspective. Why don’t you try being 26 inches tall and see what it’s like? My mother always told me that if I’m not the lead dog...
Jeff: ...the view never changes. Yeah, I know. It’s an old joke, Bella.
Bella: Let’s just say the view ain’t pretty. And that cat is the most boring walking companion in Tennessee. He can’t be bothered to smell anything, and he doesn’t give a fig about noisy motorcycles. But let a leaf fall upon his precious fur, and suddenly he’s all about lookin’ good and stylin’. He just rubs my fur the wrong way.
Jeff: He holds his tail up because he’s happy. He likes you.
Bella: That’s not funny, Jeff.
Jeff: I’m serious. Look how he lays down in front of you and rolls around on the ground. He’s glad to see you.
Bella: Well, I ain’t so glad to see him. He steals my bed every afternoon when I want to nap.
Jeff: That’s because he feels closer to you when he can smell your... fragrance. He feels safe around you.
Bella: Is that why my bed stinks? I thought you spilled beer on it.
Jeff: It could be that you remind him of a pleasant relationship he once had with another dog.
Bella: I cannot understand how a cousin of mine could have a pleasant relationship with that annoying little dust magnet.
Jeff: It wouldn’t hurt you to act like a decent dog. He’s not goin’ away, so if you put forth a little effort, you might find something you like about him. Maybe you and he could have fun.
Bella: Fun? What, like chase him? I’m too old for that.
Jeff: You’re too old not to be civil with your housemate. You gotta live together, so there’s no point in snappin’ at him or being grumpy when he’s in the room.
Bella: I gotta establish boundaries. He needs to know his place.
Jeff: He knows his place. It’s wherever he wants to be, and there’s no changin’ that. He’s a part of us, not apart from us.
Bella: Oooh! What a clever expression! Quoted by many a clever minister before you.
Jeff: Ministers steal their best lines from other ministers. We’re authorized.
Bella: Whatever you say, Rev. Fontana.
Jeff: Bella, the point is that we gotta get along with everyone else. There’s nowhere to escape from other pe...critters. We just can’t fly to the moon, you know.
Bella: I know, I know. Tell you what: I’ll put on my best manners in public. Is that OK?
Jeff: Maybe. If you promise to make friends.
Bella: Friends? You’re askin’ too much. How about house mates?
Jeff: OK. Now let’s go home and binge-watch some Law and Order episodes.
Bella: Yeah. We’re authorized.
The Rev. Jeff Briere is a retired Unitarian Universalist minister.
