Early in December, every minister I know starts to ponder a Christmas message. “What can I say this year? What hasn’t been said already?”
Several years ago, I caught a break from this agonizing thought process. A parishioner asked me if I could include her favorite Christmas book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, in our Christmas Eve service. I made some non-committal reply, because at that moment, I had no idea how I could include the Grinch in the service.
And yet, the Grinch offered so many possibilities. I hadn’t read the book in 44 years, so I went right out and bought a copy, which looked just like the one I had in 1958.
Every Who down in Whoville
Liked Christmas a lot...
But the Grinch, who lived just north of Whoville,
Did not!
How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a long poem by Dr. Seuss about a Scrooge–like fellow who cannot abide the Christmas season. The Grinch thinks there is too much noise, too much feasting and waaaay too much singing at Christmas time. The Grinch is who Hank Williams had in mind when he sang, “Cold, Cold Heart.”
The Grinch lives on a mountain, by himself, downwind from Whoville, where all the Whos live. Of course all the Whos in Whoville get raucous at Christmas time and eat too much and sing too loudly, and this puts the Grinch in a foul mood. It gets fouler as Christmas approaches.
Well, on Christmas Eve, the Grinch gets this bright idea to steal Christmas from Whoville. He figures that if he steals every Christmas artifact from Whoville, the Whos would be without all the claptrap of Christmas, it will be quiet, no one will pig out and he won’t have to hear “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” 7,000 times.
So he burgles every house in Whoville and makes off with all the presents, stockings, trees, toys, hasty puddings, chestnuts, tinsel and lights. He takes everything — doesn’t even leave enough for the mice.
And he hauls this giant sack of Christmas loot back up to his mountain hideaway, thinking that he’ll tip it over a cliff, but just as he’s ready to dump it, he hears singing. Everyone in Whoville is singing, because it’s Christmas morning. The Grinch can’t believe it. He took everything related to Christmas — the presents, the food, the toys, the lights, everything — and yet, Christmas came anyway, and right on time.
And the Grinch, with his grinch–feet ice-cold in the snow,
Stood puzzling and puzzling: How could it be so?
It came without ribbons! It came without tags!
It came without packages, boxes or bags!”
And he puzzled three hours, ’till his puzzler was sore.
Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before!
“Maybe Christmas,” he thought, “doesn’t come from a store.
Maybe Christmas...perhaps...means a little bit more!”
And this melts his cold, cold heart. So he returns all the stuff he stole and has a merry time at the dinner table with all the Whos. Perhaps he sang Christmas carols, too.
OK, so what’s the lesson here? You can’t stop Christmas from coming? Singing will melt a cold, cold heart? Don’t burgle your neighbor’s houses if you don’t like Christmas — just move away? You can’t steal the Christmas spirit?
I think the lesson is found not in what the Grinch does, but in what the Whos don’t do. We would expect the Whos to draw and quarter the Grinch. After all, he stole their Christmas everything. And when someone steals your Christmas everything it’s expected that you would steal their Christmas everything. Or swear out a warrant or at least get an order of protection. Actually, I would expect the Whos to hang him from his toenails, clamp headphones on his pointy little head and play “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” on an endless loop.
What’s expected is that the scales of justice would be balanced by returning the gesture in kind. An eye for an eye, as we read in Exodus. That’s what we’d expect, but the Whos didn’t do that. They sang. On Christmas morning, they sang. They did not return the gesture in kind, did not make the Grinch listen to Christmas music by the Chipmunks, did not take an eye for an eye.
So this is the message of Christmas for me: When you’re dissed by your boss, when some jerk cuts you off on I-26, when you get the one–finger salute, don’t do the expected thing. This is the message of Jesus. This is why we celebrate his birth, because he showed us that we can be better than what people expect us to be.
Jesus offered people a new way of interacting with each other. Revenge is now passé. Retribution is out of style. Retaliation won’t make you feel better, it will only make the other guy feel worse. So let someone else handle the vengeance thing, your job is to comfort people.
Sing. This is the Christmas spirit.
