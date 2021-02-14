Wings tucked and descending with breathtaking speed, the peregrine falcon seeks its prey.
How does this majestic bird, which can reach a terminal velocity of 200 mph, fit into a column about the passing of former East Tennessee State University journalism professor Dr. Jack Mooney?
It mainly has to do with speed.
But first, let’s take a diversion. Mooney, I think, would enjoy the sidebar.
When I first met Mooney in the mid-1980s, he wasn’t Dr. Mooney. He was Mr. Mooney or professor Mooney. But it seemed like all of the other professors were Dr. Something, so we — his students — called him Dr. Mooney.
We did it playfully, but that wasn’t the only reason. We called him Dr. Mooney out of sheer respect for the man. Yes, we were little more than early-20-something kids, and we probably didn’t know what real respect was. But Mooney commanded respect.
Wait. Are we talking about Dr. Jack Mooney? Wasn’t he a most gentle and reasonable soul? Wasn’t he kind, caring, helpful and many other similar things? How does a man with those characteristics command respect?
Simple, really. He did it with grace and patience. He did it with an understanding of the business of journalism, his historical knowledge steeped like a deep and rich blend of tea.
Great professors send their students into the world equipped to handle their new profession — not with tools that suffice for a few months or a year, but with the skills and mindset that last for a career.
That’s exactly what Mooney gave his students.
His tag-team partner was Dr. Jerry Hilliard, who was a classmate with Mooney at the University of Tennessee in the mid-1970s and later a colleague at ETSU. These two Wizards of Wordsmith were an ETSU treasure, and a boon for a business that was — in retrospect — arguably enjoying its heyday in the late 1980s.
These fine men were a synchronistic blend of wisdom, frank instruction, and fun — a combination so rare it’s difficult to describe.
And so as I learned Wednesday of Mooney’s passing, I felt a twinge of nostalgia along with a realization of blessing that I had been under his wing. Whatever meager contributions I have made to any forward progress in the newspaper business are owed to Mooney and Hilliard.
And that’s why I landed on the thought of the peregrine falcon. I watched a video, amazed by the supple creature’s God-given ability to abandon caution in a full-out dive to capture food. I realized that’s how fast the time went by as I studied under Mooney.
From cruising altitude to terminal-velocity drop, it came and went.
Fortunately for me and others, Mooney’s impact and presence are still here — if only in the meek words of this column.