On Dec. 4, a cartoon in this paper depicted a figure slogging up to his knees through mud streams, identified as “TVA” and carrying a report titled “Coal-Ash Cleanup ‘Progress.’ ”
That would be in reference to the spill of 500 million gallons from a coal-ash slurry pond at TVA’s Kingston coal-fired power plant, just before Christmas in 2008. As the Tennessean then reported, it covered 400 acres as deep as six feet before sliding into the Emory River. Dozens of some 200 cleanup workers developed cancers and died in the aftermath.
A Dec. 2 notice this year from the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) Program at TVA indicates that the agency released a final environmental impact Statement on its proposal to shutter the Cumberland coal plant, one of the units there to be closed by 2026, the other by 2028.
It is a welcome development in that coal, attendant with high greenhouse gas emissions in electricity production and landscape and wildlife habitat destruction in mining, must be phased out as the climate crisis worsens. Yet, as in earlier instances of coal-plant closure, TVA’s stated plan for Cumberland is to replace its generating capacity through conversion to a natural-gas plant. This also requires building new pipeline infrastructure to supply the plant.
Numerous responses to the earlier draft EIS had urged TVA to use the opportunity in closing its largest coal plant to switch to sustainable, low-cost alternatives like distributed solar and other renewable sources, energy efficiency and storage improvements. These options would be more consistent with TVA’s statutory mission of being a “leader in technology innovation, low-cost power and environmental stewardship.”
Many citizens and environmental groups, agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service and Environmental Protection Agency, and its largest distributor (Nashville Electric Service) had urged TVA to “shift its power infrastructure away from fossil fuels and toward sustainable energy production and storage, (thus to) reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
The Howard Baker Center for Public Policy stated that, in Tennessee, natural gas use “has been rising much more rapidly than overall energy use.” The deep investments in its deployment will keep the state’s energy portfolio tied to it “for the foreseeable future.” But volatility in availability and likely continued price rises for gas will mean that, financially, the end-users will be hurt.
On climate concerns, the Center for Biological Diversity held TVA to continue as one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters, fueling climate change, should its long-term production at the Cumberland plant use gas instead of renewables-based energy.
In an August 2021 article titled “Methane Madness,” the Union of Concerned Scientists cited various additional reasons why natural gas “doesn’t belong” in a clean energy plan.
Among environmental and public health issues, for one, gas power plants contribute to nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and ozone pollution, which can cause respiratory disease, asthma and other problems. Significant health and safety impacts can result from the millions of gallons of water and toxic chemicals used in fracking, or from pipeline methane leakage. But most important are the high methane emissions in natural gas use, methane being “more than 80 times more potent a global warming gas than CO₂” for 20 years and approximately 30 times greater over 100 years. If, the author states, the upstream methane and full life-cycle emissions of gas were accounted for, “its carbon reduction benefits compared to coal could evaporate entirely.”
Meanwhile, according to a London CNN Business filing on Dec. 6, the International Energy Agency reports renewable power, mostly from solar and wind, to be growing exponentially. The climate crisis and other factors, the IEA notes, now “force governments to ditch fossil fuels.” Global electricity from renewable sources is expected to grow by an “amount equal to the entire generating capacity of China today” in just over the next five years.
As in the cartoon, fossil fuel use will continue as a threat to Tennesseans, its waste dumped in the atmosphere to further exacerbate global warming. One could have hoped, instead, for TVA to participate in the global renewable energy trend and choose to rapidly expand its now meager, barely 4% renewables capacity (other than hydro-power) when the Cumberland coal plant is shuttered.