With the price of produce at our grocer going up, my dining partner has decided we need to revive the concept of a “Victory Garden” to help out.
This project found us back at the garden center picking up some items to rejuvenate the garden plot once worked by my mother-in-law, the redoubtable Mamaw.
Two hours with a roto-tiller and an hour with a hoe in the July sun increased my respect for Mamaw’s gardening skills, especially since she’d passed a lot of them on to her daughter, my dining partner.
With our day’s sustenance becoming a necessity for my dining partner and I, it followed that we would be dining out 1) locally and 2) somewhere that was air-conditioned.
Our choice was 7 Hermanos Mexican Restaurant in west Johnson City.
First impressions
7 Hermanos (translated as “Seven Brothers” for us Anglos) is in the left-most storefront that is part of Johnson City’s West Market Street Walmart complex. It can be reached via the traffic light at 2010 W. Market St. and then bearing right toward the grouping of stores. There is parking both in front and on the side of the restaurant.
As you enter the front door of 7 Hermanos, you will be greeted by your host standing at the cashier and carry-out station.
The restaurant has seating for more than 100 diners at booths and tables in a décor that is best described as “In-Your-Face Mexican.”
My dining partner noted with interest that there were several crowd-sized table set-ups that were perfect for accommodating large family gatherings.
There is a well-stocked bar along the back wall, and a hallway accessing the restrooms nearby.
Selections
Arriving just after one o’clock in the afternoon, my dining partner and I were seated by our server Joselyn, who was very helpful and friendly. My dining partner chose a 7 Hermanos’ specialty, Los Cabos Tacos ($16), while I decided that a plate of the Enchiladas Chipotle ($13) was more to my liking.
How it tastes
My Enchiladas Chipotle were quite good, being three dinner-sized maisa (corn) tortillas filled with shredded and ranchera-marinated white meat chicken, draped with 7 Hermanos own spicy and smoky chipotle pepper sauce and topped with a drizzle of their proprietary sour cream dressing.
My side order of Mexican rice was quite good, especially when served with diced red and green bell peppers folded into the mix. Serving the enchiladas with some shredded iceberg lettuce, a blanket of sour cream and a couple of slices of ripe tomato provided a cooling effect that was much appreciated. All in all, I enjoyed a very savory lunch.
My dining partner chose to have her Los Cabos Tacos prepared in Baja, California-style. Deep-frying some breaded seafood (my partner chose shrimp) the 7 Hermanos kitchen set up four street-food-sized flour tortillas, filling them with the fried shrimp, some shredded and vinegar-laced diced cabbage mixed with pico di gallo relish, and served with some radish chunks, a selection of sauces, (my favorite was their salsa verde) and some side orders of Mexican rice and refried beans.
7 Hermanos does not skimp on either the quality or the quantity of their entrees, and this was certainly true here. Both my dining partner and I requested a couple of take-home boxes so that we could enjoy our excellent meal one more time on the following day.
I can tell you, as good as my dining partner’s Los Cabos Tacos and my Enchiladas Chipotle were for lunch, they were even better for supper the next day.
The bottom line
7 Hermanos continues to impress.
The service is excellent, the décor is very colorful and fun, the food is unique, of good value and delicious.
About their having tables for large gatherings: As my dining partner and I were getting ready to leave, our server Joselyn was greeting a large family group numbering some 14-plus members, four being children of primary school age, and the entire party, both kids and adults, were clearly in the mood to celebrate. Joselyn got them all seated, took their drink orders and answered a couple of menu-related questions. All this occurred while I was settling up the check with the cashier.
Joselyn was very friendly, and exceptionally professional. I suggest you ask for her services the next time you and your party make 7 Hermanos your destination for dining amid fun décor, with excellent service and delicious, unique Mexican cuisine.
You will not be disappointed.