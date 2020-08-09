A significant step in local history largely escaped notice Thursday night as the excitement wrapped up in the bitter contest to replace Phil Roe in Congress.
For the first time, both major party nominees for the 1st Congressional District’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are women, all but guaranteeing a woman will take the oath of office in January.
Since Irishman John Rhea won election in 1805 after Tennessee’s at-large district was reapportioned, the seat has been occupied by men. That is with the sole exception of May 1961 to January 1963 when Louise Reece completed the term of her late husband, B. Carroll Reece.
Since 1881, the 1st District has been represented by Republicans. So we like GOP nominee Diana Harshbarger’s chances of continuing that streak. The political novice emerged from a crowded field to win the nomination after aligning herself with President Donald Trump and eroding confidence in her opponents with attack ads and mailers.
In the Nov. 3 general election, she will face off with Democratic Party nominee Blair Walsingham, an Air Force veteran and business owner from Hawkins County.
So barring an unlikely surge by an independent candidate, the 1st District will send a woman to Congress.
This milestone is notable in part because it coincides with the century mark for the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The amendment was ratified Aug. 18, 1920 — 100 years ago nine days from today — awarding women their rightful ability to vote. When Harshbarger and Walsingham face off Nov. 3, the contest will be 100 years and one day after women first cast votes in the national election.
Here in Washington County, voters will send a woman to the state House for the first time in 30 years. Rebecca Keefauver Alexander trounced longtime incumbent Matthew Hill in Thursday’s primary for the GOP nomination. She will be unopposed in the fall.
Other women in major leadership roles here include Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen and recently promoted Johnson City Deputy Chief of Police Debbie Botelho.
While we still have a long way toward breaking the glass ceiling in government and other sectors, the progress in Northeast Tennessee for women is encouraging. We hope girls and young women are taking note and will step up in the years ahead.