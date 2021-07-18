BLOUNTVILLE — Back by popular demand, Open Registration Day happens July 22 at Northeast State Community College.
The event is free and open to current, returning, new and prospective students.
When and where?
Open Registration Day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blountville campus, 2425 Highway 75. Sponsored by the NSCC Student Success offices, the event provides participants with an opportunity to sign up for classes.
It also provides them with information about academic programs and support programs, including financial aid and scholarships.
Attendees can apply for admission, meet with an advisor, and register for fall semester classes.
What about the course load?
A wide selection of classes is available, with in-person, online, and hybrid class options available. Students can take a full-time course load of 12 hours or more, or take a class or two that interests them.
View the complete list of fall classes online at www.NortheastState.edu. Fall classes begin Aug. 23.