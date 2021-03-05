Renee Critcher Lyons is eclectic by nature, and it shows in her work
“A librarianship is very eclectic, and I am very eclectic,” said Lyons. “I love all subjects, and I always did in school.”
Lyons is an associate professor in ETSU’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction and the program coordinator for ETSU’s School Librarianship Program. She does the planning and advising for the program and teaches classes such as children’s literature and young adult literature.
Lyons does more than just teach, though. She was recently selected to serve on the judging committee for the Green Earth Book Award. The Green Earth Book Award is givenpresented to children and young adult books that inspire readers to care for the environment.
Lyons said sustainability is a focus of her work, and the children’s literature classes she teaches will read and discuss a book that has received the award.
“We talk about how it helps children to develop an empathetic mindset towards the environment and to each other,” said Lyons.
Alongside sustainability, another focus of Lyons’ work is civics.
“(Libraries) have been the institution in our country that has produced civic citizens and have had civics discussions and groups and also educated our public in general on how they can be productive citizens and how they can participate in democracy,” said Lyons.
Lyons wrote a book, “Teaching Civics in the Library,” about the topic.
“I present the problem we’re having today, which is a lack of civics education and how libraries, school libraries and public libraries, can contribute to a resurgence of civics education, and how they traditionally were the bearers of civic education,” she said.
The book includes discussion questions, lesson plans and service-oriented activities which are all designed to help librarians get students thinking about civics.
Lyons has also published two other books, “The Revival of Banned Dances,” which is about dances that were banned by governments around the world and how those dances were saved by individuals, and “Foreign Born American Patriots,” which is about international figures who aided the U.S. during the American Revolution. Alongside her books, Lyons has published several articles in journals focusing on libraries and children’s literature.
“As a librarian, you do tons of research ... and so I took those skills and subject areas I’m interested in,” said Lyons. “I do a lot of research and writing.”
Lyons embraces all the organizing, teaching, researching, writing and judging, and said she enjoys the variety, or eclecticness, of it all.
“You’re doing a little bit of everything, and you never get bored,” Lyons said.