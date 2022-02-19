I had it for a couple of months while I made various soups (and a stew) for my December column, and knew I needed to get my own almost immediately. I asked my parents for one for Christmas, and I am now the proud owner of a bright red dutch oven that I use to cook almost everything, it seems.
Does asking for cookware as a gift mean you’re getting old? Honestly, I don’t care.
With the dutch oven I was also gifted a cookbook: “Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven Cookbook for Beginners.” I don’t have any cookbooks, as the last two I was given I gave to my sisters because I wasn’t using them much. Of course, that was before I really discovered I enjoyed cooking, so things are quite different now.
Inside the book there are dozens of recipes, broken down into several categories including seafood. There were several soup recipes as well, and some breakfast ones I wanted to try, but figured I’d save those for another time. Over the last few weeks I cooked a shrimp boil, garlic and parsley roasted potatoes and two salmon recipes.
The results were... fine. I think of the four recipes I made, only one or two are things I’ll be making again.
This shrimp boil needs some major help
This photo is honestly kind of embarrassing. I tried very hard to salvage it with a heavy dose of Slap Ya Mama seasoning, more Old Bay and some other seafood seasonings but the flavor really never infused with the food. It was very bland.
Fortunately, while my potatoes and corn took a bit longer to cook than the recipe said, the food was cooked fine. It just didn’t have any flavor. And if you have read any of my previous food columns, you know that’s simply unacceptable to me. If I make this recipe again, I’d definitely have to season it myself rather than follow the book.
When I lived in Alabama my family had outdoor crawfish and seafood boils all the time. It was great, and so when I saw this recipe I had to try it. I was skeptical something like that could be replicated in a pot on a stove, and unfortunately I think that skepticism was warranted. If I ever attempt another stovetop seafood boil, I’ll have to find another recipe because this didn’t cut it for me.
If you’ve got a better recipe, I am all ears.
Teriyaki salmon? More like tear out the recipe page.
In fairness I have to say this recipe wasn’t bad, the salmon just didn’t hold flavor from the teriyaki sauce marinade. I followed the recipe exactly, but I think in the future the salmon just needs to soak in the teriyaki sauce longer to really absorb that flavor.
I also had trouble cooking the salmon, which took about 10 minutes longer than the recipe said. This is totally attributable to user error though, and I think I ended up cooking it well, albeit slightly overcooked I think. Regardless, it was flaky and wonderfully tender. Unfortunately, none of that teriyaki flavor came though.
This was easily rectified by adding a bit of seasoning and another drizzle of the sauce, but the recipe itself didn’t bring much flavor.
The asparagus, which was also part of the recipe, was a different story. Since the recipe called for the salmon to be cooked overtop of the asparagus in the oven, it seemed a lot of that teriyaki flavor ended up in the asparagus. It was incredibly good. I had never cooked asparagus before this, but I have eaten it countless times, and this teriyaki asparagus was a big win to me. It’s definitely something I’ll have to make in the future.
I may have found a winner.
I have written a lot in this column about how I tend to heavily season my food. This, however, is not one of those times.
Admittedly I was skeptical about this recipe since it only calls for three seasonings — salt, cumin and chili powder — but I was blown away by how good this was. I did have to make my own chili powder for this recipe (equal parts paprika, cumin and cayenne) because I did not realize I was out at home, but I don’t think it affected the final product.
I was pretty nervous about cooking this on the stove to start, as I have had some bad luck (mainly a lack of skill) when I have previously tried to cook salmon on the stove, but this turned out great. It was so flavorful, crispy on top and is definitely something I will be making again and again. The only thing I added to this recipe was some garlic, but that’s it.
What should I write about next?
Those mashed potatoes I served the fish over were from another recipe in this book too, one that I did not do very well. It was supposed to be sautéed potatoes with garlic and parsley but for the life of me I could not get the potatoes get crisp up in my cast iron skillet. I eventually gave up because they got too soft, so I decided to pivot and turn it into mashed potatoes instead, and it turned out pretty good.
The fish is the star of this dish though, make no mistake. It’s so good, and I would recommend this recipe to anyone.
