Larissa Copley spent her winter break from East Tennessee State University preparing to study abroad in Bulgaria for the 2020 spring semester.
On Jan. 14, she arrived in the country planning trips to places like Italy for spring break, and expecting a semester full of new experiences — after all, this was her first time out of the United States, save for a few trips to U.S. territories.
Everything changed when the novel coronavirus outbreak become a global pandemic, cutting her semester short and sending her on a long journey back to Tennessee.
“I described it to a lot of people as feeling like it was a fever dream for me,” Copley, who celebrated her 21st birthday at home in isolation. “Four months of my life had become fake pretty much. Like, none of it was really happening.”
Copley said it was hard to adjust to life back in the states, calling her adjustment challenging and saying “it was like I went from one surreal reality to another.”
Fortunately for Copley, she found something to help: a medical anthropology class at ETSU focused on the experiences of COVID-19 through oral history in Appalachia.
The course, taught by anthropology professor Melissa Schrift who is also the Culture and Health minor director at the university, was only a few weeks long, but had a lasting impact on those who were part of it.
“It started as a small class at the beginning of summer, and it was kind of a last-minute attempt to get students involved in something because so many were anxious and had a lot of plans for internships (that were canceled) and that sort of thing,” Shrift said. “It turned out pretty interesting.”
The class featured a wide array of students who have had vastly different experiences through the pandemic. One of those students, Hebah Al-Khateeb, wrote about challenges she faced while trying to celebrate religious holidays — namely Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr — during the pandemic.
Traditionally, Al-Khateeb and her family celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with daily prayer at their mosque and spend time visiting family and friends — things made more difficult, dangerous and, in some cases, impossible due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Rather than focus on what was lost, however, Al-Khateeb wanted to focus on the positives that came out of the experience, saying that, while difficult at first, this year’s Ramadan brought her family closer to each — and to God.
“It was a Ramadan that we’ll never forget — it’s one to remember — but at the same time, it’s a blessing,” Al-Khateeb said. “This Ramadan just made me and my family closer together, it has made our homes places of worship — it has just increased our spirituality with God overall, so it was a positive impact.
“It was one to remember,” she continued.
Al-Khateeb said it’s important to share stories like hers and those of her classmates to help document the lives and struggles of rural Appalachians during the pandemic, and help combat some stereotypes about the region.
“Our team consists of very diverse people, they all come from different cultures and all have different values and norms, and that’s what makes our group special,” she said. “What this class is about is — we all put forward our challenges with COVID-19, but at the same time our focus is to put forward our challenges in order to showcase our resiliency, adaptability and flexibility in the Appalachian community.
“We want to tear that barrier down.”
Copley also highlighted the importance of preserving the stories of Appalachians during the pandemic.
“I think it’s very important that we were able to document the ways people are processing this because it creates a record that we can reflect on,” Copley said.
The ultimate goal is for more people outside of their classroom to read and share their pandemic stories. Copley said they applied for grant funding from Clinton Global Initiative University’s COVID-19 Student Action Fund to bring their project to a wider audience.
“We hope to highlight the diversity of our area and provide rural Appalachians a unified voice through which their experiences are shared,” Copley said.
Schrift, who called the class “daunting” at first and cathartic by the end, said the project has already made it past the first round of the selection process.
“Most of the oral history projects that I have seen, they take place in urban areas,” Schrift said, “so we see stories we tend to never see in rural areas, particularly rural Appalachia.”
Copley said they plan to collect stories from locals about their experiences, and place their material in the Archives of Appalachia at ETSU. Additionally, the group hopes to host several presentations and exhibits on the project in the future.