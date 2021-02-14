Northeast Tennessee recorded one new death while reporting just under 100 new cases in the latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Sunday.
The one new death was reported in Washington County.
There were 99 new cases in the eight counties that make up the Northeast Tennessee region.
Here are the latest figures for both the region and the state:
Northeast Tennessee
• One new death and 99 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: One in Washington.
• New cases by county: 55 in Sullivan; 13 in Carter; 10 in Hawkins; eight in Washington; five in Greene; four in Unicoi; three in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 378 in Sullivan; 262 in Washington; 206 in Hawkins; 165 in Greene; 146 in Carter; 34 in Johnson; 29 in Unicoi; and 15 in Hancock.
Statewide
• 31 new deaths and 1,347 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 10,933 deaths and 757,418 cases.
• 722,598, or 95%, of those cases were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age group:16 in the 71-80 group; six in the 61-70 group; seven in the 81-plus group; and two in the 51-60 group.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 7.40% of the 14,674 new test results reported statewide Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: As of Friday, 14.0% over the prior seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, which includes Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.