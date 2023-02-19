Oh deer! Ron Weaver Ron Weaver Feb 19, 2023 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Ron Weaver Ron Weaver Ron Weaver Ron Weaver Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local photographer Ron Weaver found these deer in his backyard recently and couldn’t wait to snap a few photos of them. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Photography Zoology Ron Weaver Follow Ron Weaver Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR