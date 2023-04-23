County Commissioners are set to proclaim May 6 “Broylesville Day” in Washington County.

Broylesville is a rural community located 10 miles southwest of Jonesborough. It was founded with the operation of the Broyles Grist Mill, which was established on the banks of Little Limestone Creek in the late 1790s.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you