Broylesville is a rural Washington County community located 10 miles southwest of Jonesborough. It was founded with the operation of the Broyles Grist Mill, which was built on the banks of Little Limestone Creek.
The State of Franklin Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution will be dedicating a monument on May 6 at a site that once housed a historic grist mill in the Broylesville community. The Washington County Commission is set to proclaim the date "Broylesville Day" to honor the family that helped to found the community in rural Washington County.
County Commissioners are set to proclaim May 6 “Broylesville Day” in Washington County.
Broylesville is a rural community located 10 miles southwest of Jonesborough. It was founded with the operation of the Broyles Grist Mill, which was established on the banks of Little Limestone Creek in the late 1790s.
Commissioners are expected to vote on a proclamation Monday night that honors Nicholas, Michael and Cyrus Broyles as patriots of the American Revolution and recognizes their contributions in establishing what would become Washington County.
The date of the county’s observance of Broylesville Day coincides with a dedication ceremony to be held May 6 at the site of the historic Broyles, Basher and Bennett Mill, 203 Gravel Hill Road. The State of Franklin Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution will unveil a monument honoring the frontier contributions of the Broyles family.
The festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and donuts, followed at 10 a.m. with an honor guard presenting the colors and a ceremony to dedicate the monument.
Local musician Ed Snodderly is scheduled to perform at 1:30 p.m. Guided tours of the mill site will also be available at specific times during the event.
Because the mill is located on a narrow rural road with no available parking, a free shuttle service will be offered to attendees who are asked to park at West View Elementary School on Tenn. Highway 34.
The county proclamation says that following the signing of the Treaty of Paris ending the American Revolution in 1783, brothers Nicholas and Cyrus Broyles (who were descended from a long line of German millers who had immigrated to Virginia) settled on the banks of the Little Limestone Creek on a spot that was then part of “Great Stage Road” between Abingdon, Virginia and Knoxville. A land deed in 1797 showed a grist and saw mill was in operation at the site.
By the 1850s, between 200 and 300 families were living in what had become known as the Broylesville community.
The proclamation notes that the population of Broylesville then “included everything needed to sustain a community — carpenters, blacksmiths, a wagon maker, a cooper, a saddler, farmers, laborers, a surgeon, merchants, store clerks, tailors, shoemakers and a miller.”
Broylesville — described as a 200-acre tract bounded by Tenn. Highway 34 to the northwest, Gravel Hill Road and adjacent property to the east and other properties to the south and west — was added to the National List of Historic Places on March 28, 1985.
The Broyles, Basher and Bennett Mill creased operations in 1952. Owned by several different families over the decades, the mill site is now in the hands Cheryl and Dwight Bennett. Cheryl Bennett is a direct descendent of Nicholas and Cyrus Broyles.