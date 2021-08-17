CHURCH HILL — Officials have determined the phone call from an alleged shooter at Volunteer High School last week came from outside the state.
The call sent Volunteer High School into lockdown on Aug. 10. Students were later evacuated to the local armory. Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in an email on Tuesday the caller has not yet been identified.
“Detectives and agents continue to work to determine where the call originated,” Lawson said. “At this time, based on evidence gathered during the investigation, we believe the call originated outside the state of Tennessee. Due to the fact that we are still trying to determine who is responsible, we cannot provide additional details at this stage in the investigation.”
Lawson said at a Church Hill press conference last week that the call was a hoax. In the email, Lawson said the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Church Hill Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have determined there was no active shooter at the school.
“Detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office have been working alongside the Church Hill Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and have determined that no active shooter was at the school and no shots were fired by anyone,” Lawson’s email said. “Other than a medical emergency that occurred around the same time the call came in, no one was injured. All of this was verified by video surveillance inside the school.”
Officers responded to a 911 call just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 10. According to Lawson, the caller claimed to be a student at the school who “had been bullied and harassed by popular students.” The caller also claimed to have a gun. Officials said last week no such evidence was found.
“There are no signs in the school of an active shooter,” Lawson said last week, “no signs that a weapon had been fired and no injuries to any student or faculty.”