BRISTOL, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting in a Dollar General parking lot resulted in a fatality, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a request for a welfare check on a man who was reportedly unconscious in a truck at the Dollar General store in the 1400 block of Highway 126 in Bristol, officials said.
According to reports from the scene, the man refused to get out of the vehicle, the TBI press release said. The man produced a gun during the encounter, resulting in two deputies firing shots, officials said. According to the TBI, the unnamed man was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the incident.
“TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews,” TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said in the emailed update. “Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration.
“The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.”