Breaking news

Breaking news 

BRISTOL, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting in a Dollar General parking lot resulted in a fatality, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a request for a welfare check on a man who was reportedly unconscious in a truck at the Dollar General store in the 1400 block of Highway 126 in Bristol, officials said.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you