HAMPTON - Zora Deloris Sneed, age 85 of Hampton, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Ed B. Clark and Ada Cochran Clark.
Zora loved attending church services and was a member of Fairview Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with her family and enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Dale Lewis Clark and Carson Clark.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Darlene Ledford and husband, Michael Ledford; granddaughters, Amy Salvatore and husband Richard, of Elizabethton and Tonya Gail Worthington and husband, Eric of Roan Mountain; great-grandchildren, Madison Stout, Cheyenne Salvatore, Dakota Worthington and Aaron Cole; sister, Eula Casey; and special friends, Gracie Whitehead and Johnny Simerly. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Zora Sneed will be conducted at 7:00PM on Friday, April 1, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Whitehead officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM prior to the service on Friday. Friends may call the residence of her granddaughter, Tonya Worthington, at any time at 110 Raymond Chambers Rd, Roan Mountain, Tennessee 37687.
A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00AM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Captain Nelson Cemetery. Those who wish to attend are asked to arrive at the Funeral Home by 10:00AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will include Aaron Cole, Dakota Worthington, Richard Salvatore Jr., Eric Worthington, Johnny Simerly and Frank Wright. Honorary Pallbearers include Tim Clark, Jim Casey and Charlie Casey.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Fairview Freewill Baptist Church in care of Gary Whitehead, 570 Ray Simerly Rd, Hampton, Tennessee 37658.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Sneed family. Office: 423-543-5544