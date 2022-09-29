Zoola Angeline Ford, age 84, died at her home in the Austin Springs Community.
She was born in a house about 100 yards from the house where she died. She was the only child of the Jack and Louvenia Johnston Ford.
Zoola lived on the Ford property all her life. He childhood summers were filled with fun as cousins from afar came to visit. As a child, Zoola spent much of her time at her grandfather’s grocery store, also located on the Ford property. She graduated from Boones Creek High School at age 16. She worked as a grocery store cashier and attended ETSU until persuing her career as a banker. Zoola worked her way through the ranks of the bank and eventually was named the manager of the first bank branch in the Boones Creek Community. She was active for many years in the Eastern Star and was past matron.
Zoola’s life partner was Alvin Faye Wilson of Unicoi County who preceded her in death. They were together for 59 years.
Those left to cherish her memory are several cousins, many friends and her cat Baby.
Zoola loved flowers and floral arrangements are welcome.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to her loving caregivers.
There will be a visitation on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10:30 am at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Maple Room until 11:30 am. A procession to Monte Vista Memorial Park will follow at 11:45 am. A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 pm, the officiant will be Chancellor (Ret.) Richard Johnson. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Ford family. (423) 282-1521
