JOHNSON CITY - Zetta Yvonne Banner, 79, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Yvonne was born in Erwin to the late Harvey and Pansy Deaton, the youngest of 11 children.
She graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1962 and was a homemaker for most of her life. She and her husband Jerry have been members of Grandview Christian Church since 1976, where she was the President of the Women’s Group. She led other Bible Studies with Christian Women’s Group in Johnson City. Yvonne proudly led the first Fibromyalgia Support Group in the area.
Yvonne was faithful to call on and check in on people who were sick, or grieving, or just going through a hard time. She made friends wherever she went and served as a faithful prayer partner. She took the time to learn people’s names, ask to see pictures of their kids, and tell them about Jesus and what he had done for her. Yvonne made them family.
In addition to her parents, Yvonne was preceded in death by: nine siblings, Frances Sulzberger, Frank Deaton, Betty Perry, Billy Deaton, Carmen Deaton, Lorraine Coffie, Willard Deaton, Phillip Deaton and Linda Coffie; and special nieces and nephews, Willard Coffie, Lois Ann Jones, Kathy Bryant and Delores Quesinberry.
Survivors include: her husband of nearly 57 years, Jerry Banner; two daughters, Penny Cochran and her husband Kendall and Cyndi Hobby and her husband Chip; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Katie Cochran and Creed and Isaac Hobby; one brother, Bo Deaton; special friends, Gwen Plummer and Judy Hall; and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Yvonne Banner will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM Friday, March 25, 2022, at Grandview Christian Church. The funeral will follow at 1:30 PM with Minister Aaron Wymer officiating and her brother, Bo Deaton, speaking. A committal service will immediately follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Banner family via www.morrisbaker.com Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Banner family. (423) 282-1521