JOHNSON CITY - Zeda Richardson Davison, age 103 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 in The Waters of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Jerd and Lodemy Young Richardson born to them on July 7, 1917 in Carter County, Tennessee. Zeda belonged to the North Johnson City Baptist Church, which started in her living room in 1957. She attended the Snow Memorial Baptist Church and was the librarian at Boone Trail Baptist Church and Unaka Avenue Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her brothers: Willie Richardson and Carroll Reece Richardson; and one sister, Georgia Clark.
Zeda is survived by her loving daughter, Evelyn R. Cox (Herman); two grandchildren: Wayne K. Cox, and Tommy Alan Cox (Karma); two great-grandchildren: Dr. Adam C. Cox (Jordan) and Maverick Anderson (Rosie); One great-great-grandchild: Thomas Cox; a niece, Carol Sullivan and her dear friends: Nancy, Carolyn, Ed, Peggy and Jamie.
A graveside service for Zeda will be conducted on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Roselawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Don Page and Shelby Greene officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 10:50 A.M.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Avalon Hospice, especially Brooks and Pandora for the wonderful care and compassion they gave to Zeda.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.