ELIZABETHTON - Yvonne Snyder McEwen, 85, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the NHC Health Care Center, Johnson City. A native of Johnson County, she was a daughter of the late Floyd & Mary Williams Snyder. Yvonne was a 1953 graduate of Johnson County High School. She had lived in Elizabethton for 64 years. She attended Happy Valley Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Pauline Simcox and Juanita Lassieter and two brothers: Floyd Snyder, Jr. and John L. Snyder.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years: Harold McEwen. Two Sons: Doug (Teresa) McEwen, Bowling Green, Kentucky and Steve (Paula) McEwen, Elizabethton. Four Grandchildren: Brandon McEwen, Brandon Sosa, Caleb Jones and Heather Jones. He Sister: Bernice Austin, Elizabethton. Several Nieces & Nephews.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Joe Searfoss officiating. Burial will follow the service. Music will be provided by John Bunn. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Monday will be: Mark Hill, Dan Britt, Jim Lonon, Cody Stout, and R.E. Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Bill Jones, Pat Shields, Ken Arney, Roger Winters, Jeff Kelly, Allen Jarrett, Elwood Arnold, Arthur Smith, Tony Wilson, Aaron Shull, John Shull and members of the Johnson County High School Class of 1953. The family would like to express a special “Thank You “ to Vanessa, Laura, Sereta and the staff at NHC Health Care Center for the excellent care she received during her stay there. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1 p.m. Monday prior to going to the cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is required that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the McEwen family.