JOHNSON CITY - Yvonne Matson, 85, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on September 14, 2022. Yvonne was born in Elizabethton, TN to Maggie Angel and Jarvis Fair. She graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1955 and attended ETSU. Yvonne worked at McKee Eye Hospital in Johnson City before marrying James Matson of Johnson City in 1964. Following their wedding, they moved to Middle River, MD and then to Parkton, MD in 1968, where they lived for over 40 years. In 2012 they returned to Johnson City.
Yvonne was a stay-at-home mother of two, actively involved in their elementary school activities, including being President of the Recreation Council. She began working for the USPS in the 80’s, proudly serving the communities of North Baltimore County before retiring in 2003.
Yvonne was fortunate to have made many lifelong friends. Neighbors were friends: Friends were family. Her dementia hindered her ability to remain in contact with these friends, but your names were spoken often and made her smile.
Yvonne loved springtime and watching her tulips bloom under the lilac tree. She enjoyed sending greeting cards, never missing a birthday. Yvonne loved to bake for others and made the best pie crust. Ohhh the batches of blonde brownies- too many to count!
Yvonne is survived by her son, Lyle Matson; daughter, Laurie Matson; brothers, Keith and Craig Fair; sister, Maryann Fair; dear nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Matson; brother, Malcolm Fair; her parents and many aunts and uncles.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Abundant Christian Living Community for providing her with a safe and caring environment to meet her varying levels of need over the past 10 years. We are also grateful for the guidance and care provided by Amedisys during her final stages of life.
The Family will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11 AM until 1 PM; a celebration of life will immediately follow at 1 PM. A graveside service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park following at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to bake for someone you care about, mail a card to someone dear to you, or donate to a charity meaningful to you. Tetrick Funeral Services Johnson City www.tetrickfuneralhome.com