JOHNSON CITY - Yvonne Matson, 85, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on September 14, 2022. Yvonne was born in Elizabethton, TN to Maggie Angel and Jarvis Fair. She graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1955 and attended ETSU. Yvonne worked at McKee Eye Hospital in Johnson City before marrying James Matson of Johnson City in 1964. Following their wedding, they moved to Middle River, MD and then to Parkton, MD in 1968, where they lived for over 40 years. In 2012 they returned to Johnson City.

Yvonne was a stay-at-home mother of two, actively involved in their elementary school activities, including being President of the Recreation Council. She began working for the USPS in the 80’s, proudly serving the communities of North Baltimore County before retiring in 2003.

Trending Recipe Video