JOHNSON CITY - Yvonne Lowe Arnett, age 93, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died after a brief illness in her home on Monday, August 9, 2021. She was born the daughter of the late George Wiley Lowe and Annie Blevins Lowe.
She is survived by her daughter, Carole Ross and husband Ken, of Jonesborough, TN; son, Danny Arnett and wife Marty, of Bluffton, SC; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Arnett was a member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church and sang in the choir and was a member of the Pastor’s Sunday School Class.
A private graveside service is planned. There will be no public memorial service at this time because of Covid.
The family wishes to express thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care and especially to her friend Linda Dawson for their care during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Amedisys Hospice, 136 W Springbrook Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Arnett family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Yvonne Lowe Arnett and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.