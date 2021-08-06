JOHNSON CITY - Wylie Fitzhugh Milhorn, age 96, of Johnson City, TN passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Johnson County, TN to the late Robert H. Milhorn and Hattie Stout Milhorn. Wylie was a WWII Veteran for the United States Army. He later retired with the TN Department of Transportation as an Engineer Technician. Wylie was a member of First Christian Church, Johnson City, TN. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, making handmade baskets and staying very active.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pansy Fair Milhorn; three brothers, R.H. Milhorn, James S. Milhorn and Harold Milhorn. Those left to cherish his memory include his two brothers, Tommy J. Milhorn and Bill Milhorn, of Elizabethton; special nieces, Jean Slemp, Louise Carter, Shirley Pipper, Valencia Keisler (great-niece); nieces and nephews, Bobby Milhorn, Kathy Griffis, Janie Hughes, Tommy Milhorn, Jr., Jimmy Milhorn, Angela Milhorn, Linda Milhorn, Lisa Jo. Pierce and several great nieces and great-nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Wylie Fitzhugh Milhorn will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Mr. Mike Imboden officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 6:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. prior to the service on Tuesday.
The graveside service and committal will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Johnson City. Military Honors will be accorded by the VFW Post 2108 Honor Guard. Active Pallbearers will be selected by family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:30 A.M. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Milligan College General Scholarship Fund, P.O Box 750 Milligan, TN 37682 or to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886 and First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive
Johnson City, TN 37601.
