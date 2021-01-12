JOHNSON CITY - Worley Mark Hunter, Jr., 83, of Johnson City, died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at his residence. He was a Johnson City native, son of the late Worley Hunter Sr. and Pauline Campbell Hunter.
Worley was a retired buyer for Giant Foods and then Fleming Foods for 40 years.
He was a great athlete, when he attended Science Hill High School he played baseball, basketball and ran track. Later he competed in basketball for the U. S. Air Force for Dobbins Air Force Base. Then he coached and played softball for his church, Sinking Creek Baptist Church and then in the Over 60 League.
Worley was a graduate of Steed College.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM.
In addition to his parents, three sisters, Louise Barnes, Jean Phipps and Clara Renfro all preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory, his wife Patricia Ann Leonard Hunter; a son Mark Hunter; a daughter, Melea Hunter and Tam Treadway; three sisters, Billie Green, Marie Harrison and Carrie Mathers; “his Boys”, Michael, Colton, Gehrig and all his nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is to be conducted on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the Monte Vista Memorial Park under the direction of Chaplain NateVarnier. Military honors will be provided by the Boone Dam VFW. Family and friends may assemble at the cemetery by 11:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hunter family. (423) 282-1521