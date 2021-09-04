JONESBOROUGH - Worley Cecil Berry, 73, Jonesborough, TN passed away, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Mountain Home, V.A. Center due to Covid.
Worley was born in Sullivan County, TN on January 11, 1948, and was the son of the late Pat and Lillian (Hunley) Berry.
He was a Viet Nam veteran of the United States Army with 10 years of service.
In addition to his parents, his sisters, Mary Taylor, and Elizabeth Chafin; and brothers, Troy Rhoton and Eli Berry preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sister, Julie Quillen and husband, Patton; brother, Allen Berry and wife, Wanda; special friend, Teresa Hanie; several loving nieces and nephews; and his friend and former companion, Kay Street, and children.
The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev Gary Hunley, and Rev. Parker Street officiating. Gary Hunley will provide the music.
Military graveside services will be conducted by the American Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN, and Post #265, Gate City, VA at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Mountain Home Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. for the graveside service.
The family requests anyone attending the services please wear a face covering due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.
An online guest register is available for the Berry family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Worley Cecil Berry.