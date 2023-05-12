On Thursday, May 4, 2023, we unexpectedly lost our Dad, Grandparent, and Dear Friend Wilson “Will” Wise. In his passing, he left behind his beloved family, friends that were family, and beautiful art that spoke to his love of nature and God.
Born in the Appalachian woodlands of North Carolina, Will settled with his family in the East Tennessee area, after serving in Vietnam as a Navy Seabee and studying to be a mechanic at Nashville Auto Diesel School. He worked in the car business for the majority of his career, as a mechanic and customer service manager. Will was generous in spirit and laughter, seeking to serve others in church choirs, Sunday schools, and in friendships over the years.
Surprising us all when he took up painting landscapes just a few years ago, he sought to “paint the magic and ethereal beauty of nature with the hope that another can feel the spiritual splendor of this universe.” We believe he did just that! His artwork helped us understand Will himself and our connection with God and Creation. He was an active member of the Kingsport Fine Arts Guild and the Watauga Valley Art League.
In his recent artist statement he explained, “It is something that develops as we allow the flow. It is like faith that moves in our lives as we get out of the way and allow it to inspire. It is not called up by sheer will. Rather, like the wind, “it bloweth where it wills,” and one cannot tell from whence it came.”
Will happily resided in Johnson City and is survived by his three children; Heather Wise Nichols, her husband Brent, Michelle Stroescu, her husband Robert, and Jamie Fulmer, his wife Lori; grandchildren; Cody Fulmer, Nick Fulmer, Raina Stroescu, Lillian Nichols, Martha Wesley Nichols, and Katie Bennett; and great-grandchild Henry Dean Fulmer; sisters Delores Patton, Sarah Wise, Patsy Jarrett, and Joyce Buckner and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held in Johnson City, at Tetrick Funeral Services on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 1 pm where we will join to recount our memories of Will, share time with friends and family and enjoy viewing his art.
In lieu of flowers, Will’s family asks that any donations please be sent to Reconciliation House at: rec-house.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Wise family. (423) 610-7171.