JOHNSON CITY - Wilma Shelton Guy, age 70, Johnson City, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. She is a daughter of Winfred Shelton and the late Madonna Hensley Shelton.
Wilma was a native of Unicoi County but had lived most of her life in Johnson City. She was self employed as co-owner of a local business.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Guy; and one brother, Johnny Shelton.
Wilma leaves behind to cherish her memory, her father, Rev. Winfred Shelton; one son, Dewayne Shelton and wife, Jennifer; three brothers: Benny, Larry, and Lloyd Shelton; one sister, Linda Deel; five grandchildren: Heath Shelton, Corey Shelton, Jeannie Shelton, Joannie Shelton, and Dylan Smith; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM Friday, January 8, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Rev. Ralph Shelton will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Committal will follow in the Happy Valley Memorial Park.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
