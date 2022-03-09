Proverbs: 31, 10, 11, 12, 28 & 29: 10 Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. 11 The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. 12 She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. 28 & 29: 28 Her children arise up and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praiseth her. 29 Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.
ELIZABETHTON - Wilma P. Lowe Williams, 81 years old, Elizabethton, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at home. She was the daughter of Steve and Belle Grindstaff Lowe. Wilma retired from Iodent Chemical Company. She was a faithful member of Unaka Baptist Church, Elizabethton and the Red Hat Ladies Sunday School Class and a member of the choir. She enjoyed gardening and making apple butter with Joe and breaking beans on the carport with the family. On Sundays, you would find her cooking for her family. Everyone knew Wilma enjoyed having her dessert first. Wilma’s homemade vegetable soup was famous for helping others feel better. Her potato salad and egg salad sandwiches could be found at any church function. Wilma’s servant heart and sweet smile will be missed by all. Nana loved and enjoyed her grandchildren, even if it meant “washing their mouth out with soap” or “switching their behinds”.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Joe in December 2020, brothers: Clarence, Landon, Carl, Junior, Charlie and Sister, Myrtle Estep.
She is survived by her children: Kane (Geri), and Melissa Elsea (Tim), Grandchildren: Dana Potter (Brad), Kayleigh Gouge (Ryan) and Kameron Elsea (Hannah). Great Grandchild, McKenna Gouge – whom she adored. Siblings: Mary Cole, Jemema Ensor, Lonnie Lowe. Many nieces and nephews and her two best friends, Barb Grindstaff and Kate Rodgers.
A service to celebrate the life of Wilma Williams will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Walker Roberson & Rev. Eric Heaton officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park following the service. Music will be provided by Diane Roberson, Pianist and Christina Lewis, Soloist.
Pallbearers will be: Tim Elsea, Kameron Elsea, Brad Potter, Ryan Gouge, Les Grindstaff and Jeff Lowe. Honorary Pallbearers: Gordon Rodgers, Red Hat Ladies Sunday School Class of Unaka Baptist Church, Friends and Neighbors in Hurley Hollow.
The family would like to say “Thank You” to Caris Hospice for the wonderful care provided to our mom and family. A special “Thank You” to Cindy, Karen, and Bobbie who started as caregivers and became family. Thank you for the love and care given to our mom, we’ll be forever grateful. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Grindstaff Cemetery fund, % Amy Moore, 111 Southgate Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Williams family