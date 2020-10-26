JONESBOROUGH - Wilma Kathleen Triplett , age 91, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24th. She was the youngest of 7 children born to Clayton and Betty Dugger of Butler, TN on May 8, 1929. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings and her husband of 53 years, Maynard Triplett. Both were members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Known affectionately to family and friends as “ Mimi,” she had a sweet, gentle, and giving spirit. She will be remembered for her devotion to family, her love of good food and the sharing of it, pride in her flower and vegetable gardens, and her love of gospel music. She held few jobs outside the home, but owned and operated Wilma’s Beauty Shop of Jonesborough for several years before retiring.
Left to cherish her memory are: one daughter, Karen Bearfield, of Jonesborough; one grandson, Brian Bearfield and wife, Tiffany; and one very special great granddaughter, who never failed to surprise and delight her, Kathryn “Katie” Bearfield of Greenville, SC; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the Amedysis Health Care and Hospice team and all caregivers for their compassionate care during this difficult time. Words cannot express the family’s gratitude to long-term caregiver, Joyce Bennett, for her loving care over the years, and more recently, Janice Tester for her devotion.
The family also wishes to thank the Physicians and Staff of Johnson City Internal Medicine where she experienced excellence in healthcare. In particular, Dr. David Moulton whose clinical expertise was always tempered by compassion.
In keeping with current guidelines and in consideration of family members whose medical conditions place them at high-risk for the Covid virus, a private service will be held. Interment will be at the Washington County Memory Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920, or to any charity of the giver’s choosing.
