ELIZABETHTON - Wilma Jean Taylor Anderson, 86, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Harrison & Edith Potter Taylor. She was a homemaker. Wilma loved the farm life and her dogs. She was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Norman Anderson, who passed away February 28, 2007, a daughter: Regina Barker, a step-son: Paul Anderson, a brother: C.E. Taylor and two sisters: Joyce Whitehead and Joan Nidiffer.
Survivors include One Granddaughter: Amber Barker. A Step-Son: Terry Anderson. Three Step-Grandchildren: Brandon Anderson, Freddie Anderson and Candice Williams. One Brother: Terry Taylor.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Amanda and Nevaeh Carter. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
