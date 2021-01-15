JOHNSON CITY - Wilma Jean Edmonds, 89, Johnson City, passed away January 14, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a Williamsburg, Kentucky native and was raised in the Knoxville area. She relocated with her husband to the Johnson City area in 1999. She was a daughter of the late Linville and Harriett Hatcher Meadows.
Jean was a graduate of Knoxville High School.
She was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, Johnson City.
First and foremost, Jean was a Pastor’s wife who loved her church families at the various churches where her husband, Bob, served as Pastor.
Jean loved to play the piano and sing to anyone who would listen. She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines and playing piano at the Johnson City Memorial Center - where people would gather around her and sing like songbirds. In her younger life she really enjoyed Line Dancing.
She was a warm and loving mother to her son, Tom Edmonds, and her daughter, Teresa Young. She was a cheerful and giving grandmother to three grandchildren who loved her endlessly, and she was extremely proud of her precious great & great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by: her husband, Robert “Bob” Edmonds, Sr.; sisters, Ruth Inman, Betty Black, Irene Greer, and Naoma Shepherd; and brothers, Paul Meadows, L. B. Meadows, Jr., and Bill Meadows.
Survivors include: her son, Tom Edmonds, and his wife, Shiryll; daughter, Teresa Young, and her partner, Billy Waddell; two grandsons, Robert Edmonds III and Jon Edmonds, and his wife, Laura; granddaughter, Alicia Young; great-grandchildren, Abriana Edmonds, Elissia Edmonds, Mason Edmonds, Parker Edmonds, Xander Lowery, Emily Hoover, and Conner Edmonds; great-great-grandchild, Caiden Kinsey; sister, Shirley Cate; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Jean Edmonds will be conducted at 1:00 pm Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN, with Rev. Michael Lester officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for those services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 41428
Nashville, TN, 37204.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Edmonds family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Edmonds family. (423) 282-1521