TELFORD - Wilma Jean Blankenship, age 70, Telford, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Miss. Blankenship was born February 26, 1952, in Washington County and the daughter of the late Fred & Rebecca Hensley Blankenship. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Joann Saults, brother, Jerry Blankenship and special friend, Bill Browing.
She was a member of Vincent United Methodist Church until its closing.
Miss. Blankenship retired from Magnavox.
Survivors include a sister, Mary Hylton (Wallace); nephews and nieces, Eddie Brown (Kimberly), Becky Bailey, Sherry Booth (Gary) Michael Blankenship (Robin) and Michael Saults; great niece, Kayla Hill (Brandon); great-nephews, Tyler Brown (Gaby) and Trever Brown (Skyler); great-great nephews and nieces, Nehemiah and Camdon Hill and Ivy Mae Brown; sister-in-law, Brenda Gray; and a brother-in-law, Ron Saults.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM Monday, May 23, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Dykes and Brandon Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Vincent Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Brown, Brandon Hill, Tyler Brown, Trever Brown, Michael Blankenship and Gary Booth. Honorary Bearer Richie Saults.
Donations may be made to the Vincent Cemetery c/o Mary Hylton 1052 Old State Route 34, Jonesborough, TN 37659
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821