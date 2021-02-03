JOHNSON CITY - Wilma J. Scalf, 74, Johnson City passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the residence with her family at her side. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Elmer L. King and Anna Bell Miller King. Wilma attended Eastview Freewill Baptist Church, Unity Fellowship Church and Cash Hollow Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Riley Scalf Jr. in 2002 and a sister, Sylvia Cretsinger.
Wilma was active in multiple Churches. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and she never knew a stranger and was a true child of God. Wilma had many interests such as going camping, vacations with the kids, grandkids and great-grand-babies as well as music. She could be found singing in church with family and friends. Wilma had many talents and could play multiple instruments such as Omnichord, piano, mandolin and many more. She loved her family especially her grandkids and great-grand-babies, which is what kept her going in life.
Survivors include three children, Rebecca “Becky” Andes and husband, Larry Andes, Michael Stanley and Veronica Nichols and husband, Scott Nichols; three granddaughters, Jessica Nickles and Josh King, Sylvia Street and Michael Rucker and Cassie Nichols and Darren Baker; great-grandchildren, Briana Nichols, Kaylee Storm Nichols, Serenity King and Malaysia Street; two sisters, Sarah Miller and Patricia Miller all of Johnson City; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Wilma will be conducted at 1:30 PM Friday, February 5, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Greg Wagner, Rev. Buddy Cretsinger and Rev. Steve Dingus officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Brandon Nichols, Scotty Nichols, Josh King, Michael Rucker, Ethan Church and Cody Tate.
We will be following CDC Covid-19 Guidelines and asking everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing.