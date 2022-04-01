Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. Proverbs 31:10 KJV
ELIZABETHTON - Wilma J. Clemons Honeycutt, age 87, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her residence. Wilma was born in Carter County, a daughter of the late Elbert and Okie Bowers Clemons. In addition to her parents, Wilma was also preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Honeycutt; and a grandson, Jesse Williams.
Wilma retired as a registered nurse and was true lady full of grace and beauty. Wilma was member of Hunter Memorial years ago but was a current long time member of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church. She loved to sing in the choir and sing at nursing homes- as a member of J.C. and friends. Wilma enjoyed crocheting, reading, word searches and loved laughing and enjoying her family.
Those left to cherish Wilma’s many wonderful memories include her sons, Stephen (Mary) Honeycutt and Andrew (Melanie) Honeycutt; her daughter, Rachel Williams; her grandchildren, Nicole (Kurt) Walker, Amanda (Kelly) Cain, Joshua (Allison) Honeycutt, Alyssa (Billy) Douthitt, Tasha (David) Wright, Drew Honeycutt and Nora Honeycutt; her great grandchildren, Jaylee, Jordan, Jett, Holden, Colin, Juliette, Exa, Hunter, Abby, Lucas, Leon and one grandchild on the way; one brother, Roger (Hazel) Clemons; and a sister, Brenda Smith.
A graveside service to celebrate Wilma’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Mark Fowler officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM on Thursday.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Avalon Hospice and the doctors and staff at Karing Hearts and to her Pleasant Beach Church family and to former pastor Bobby G. Stout for the love, compassion and care shown to Wilma.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Pleasant Beach Baptist Church (Building Fund) 125 Watauga Road, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643 in honor of Wilma Honeycutt.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the Wilma J. Clemons Honeycutt family.