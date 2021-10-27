JONESBOROUGH - Wilma Faye Epps Odum, 74, Jonesborough, entered Heaven on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.
Wilma was born in Rogersville, Hawkins County, Tennessee, to William Dolphus “Dock” Epps and Loviola Esta Lantz Epps.
She was a 1967 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School. On July 04, 1979, in Kingsport, Sullivan County, Tennessee, Wilma married James David Odum, son of Frank and Irene Nave Odum. Wilma and David have a daughter, Jessica “Jessi” Erin Odum. Previously Wilma was married to George Carroll, and they had a daughter, Jodi Diane Carroll.
Wilma lived her early life in Kingsport. She resided in Gray for 35 years and Jonesborough for the last 8 years. She worked for North Electric, IBM, Texas Instruments, and Industrial Electric Services (IES) until she retired. Wilma loved spending time with her family and many friends. She always wore a smile, even though she was in pain from Rheumatoid Arthritis. Wilma never met a stranger. She loved Elvis Presley and owls and collected both. She also loved all animals and donated to several animal charities. Wilma loved a good cup of coffee almost as much as her family.
Wilma belonged to First Tennessee Regional Group Mustang Club & MCA, and the Cherokee Rod & Gun Club. She enjoyed meeting with the ladies of Christ Church for lunch; as a former bowler, she loved visiting the Joy Senior Bowling League at Warpath Lanes. She also enjoyed eating out with the Montgomery Ward group and the gang at Munchies.
Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, William (Dock) and Esta Epps, a sister Ina Ruth Harris, a brother James (Jim) D. Epps, a daughter, Jodi Carroll, and a brother-in-law D. Scott Davis.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband David Odum and her daughter Jessi Odum; her sister Betty Jo Epps Gibson and Husband Benny; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dick and Norma Odum; her sister-in-law Darla Davis; her sister-in-law Gigi Epps; her brother-in-law Kenneth Wayne Harris; cousins, nieces, and nephews: Cynthia Epps Anderson, James Will Epps, Tracy Harris, Amy Harris Cassell, Todd Harris, Josh Gibson, Judd Gibson, Amanda Odum Nevins, Rick Odum, Jeff Spratling, and a host of grand nieces and grand nephews and special friends too numerous to mention. Among those mourning Wilma are her special dog Pansy and special cat Dash Hemingway.
For those who prefer, you may make contributions in memory of Wilma to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue, Petworks Animal Service, Washington County Animal Shelter, Sullivan County Animal Shelter, or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network pancan.org or another charity of your choice.
On Saturday, October 30, 2021, the family will greet friends to share memories from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Afterward, the family requests the honor of your presence for a Celebration of Life Service for Wilma at 8:00 pm in the chapel at East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Dice officiating.
On Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 1:00 pm, a graveside service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery, Kingsport, TN. For graveside service, meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm.
Pallbearers will be Todd Harris, Will Epps, Jeremy Elliott, Fred Alvis, Bill Hicks, John Penland, Steve Odum, Brady Duff.
Honorary pallbearers include Josh Gibson, Judd Gibson, Chayse Elliott, Tracy Harris, Dick Odum, Rick Odum, Jeff Spratling, Jason Brandon, Junior Lawson, Tom Bedsole, Donnie Castle, Michael Adkins.
Online condolences may be made to the Odum family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Odum family.