ELIZABETHTON - Wilma Dell Evans Martin, 87, Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at her residence after an extended illness. She was born May 13, 1935, in Quitman, Mississippi to the late Joe E. & Virgie Blackburn Evans. She had lived in Elizabethton since 1963. She retired from Burlington Industries after 28 years of service. Mrs. Martin loved to work in her garden and flowers. She was a member of East Side Free Will Baptist Church In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Lee Martin, and two grandsons: David Adam Holsclaw and Adam Martin. And four siblings, deceased.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Margaret Dell Kaucher & husband George, Spartanburg, SC., Karen Miller & husband (William, deceased), Elizabethton; Jackie Puckett & husband Howard, Johnson City; Jeanie Holsclaw & husband David, Elizabethton; Sandy Troutman & husband Todd, Talmo, Georgia and David Martin & wife Jennifer, Elizabethton. Her grandchildren: Gloria Reed & husband Tim, Gayle Blanton & husband Jessie, William Miller, Terri Lynn Montgomery, Jessica Lingerfelt & husband Matthew, Joshua Troutman & wife Brittany, Julianna Troutman, Jennifer Murphy & husband Sam, David Martin II & wife Shelley. Fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Seven siblings and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Wilma Martin will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. David Martin II and Rev. Justin Deaton officiating. Music will be provided by Jennifer Martin. Interment will follow in the Wilson Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be George Kaucher, David Holsclaw, Todd Troutman, Howard Puckett, Josh Troutman, Chandler Carithers, Matthew Lingerfelt, Sam Murphy and William Miller. Honorary Pallbearers will be her church family. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Martin family.