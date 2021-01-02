Wilma Ann Thomas Florence, 95 died December 26th, 2020 following a short illness. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children.
Wilma was born in York, South Carolina, December 16, 1925 to David Dunlap Thomas and Elsie Ben Jane Hartness. She was the third of six children. Wilma attended grade school and graduated from high school in York. During WWII, she worked at the tracer bullet factory outside of Charlotte North Carolina. Wilma attended Appalachian State University before obtaining a nursing degree from Duke University in 1946.
In 1947, Wilma married Joseph A. Florence, III and moved to Norfolk, Virginia where Joe was pharmacist and owner of the Florence Drug Co. She enjoyed a career as a registered nurse and her work as manager of the family pharmacy.
Wilma was a person of deep faith and was a member of Ocean View Baptist Church in Norfolk. After moving to Jonesborough Tennessee in 2012, she became a member of the Jonesborough Presbyterian Church. She was also a dedicated member of the Golden Heirs Community Choir.
Wilma truly lived life to the fullest, enjoying simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, cooking, making kefir, writing letters, and crocheting scarfs for the shawl ministry. She thoroughly loved her family. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in profound and positive ways. She was always supportive and the strength of her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Florence, III, by a daughter, Sara Jane Florence (Kevin Gregory) and by a son, Thomas R. Florence. She is survived by children: W. Ann Florence, M. Lea Florence (Geoffrey Hoare), Dr. Joseph A. Florence, IV (the Rev. Kaye Florence); grandchildren: Heather M. Sheets, Staff Sergeant John Mills (Kim), Nora Beauchamp (James), Gabriel Hoare (Liz Born), Maggie Roll (Les), Joseph Florence, V (Tess Wise), and Lea Carter Florence (Adam Trusner); and great grandchildren: Alex Mills, Evan and Garrett Sheets, Annabelle and Emmaline Beauchamp, and Silas and Wyatt Roll.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia with the Rev. Rob Edwards officiating.
A service of Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Jonesborough Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Allen Huff officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, PO Box 383, Jonesborough, TN 37659. Condolences may be sent to the Florence family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
