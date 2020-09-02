JONESBOROUGH - Willis “Archie” Henley, age 73, of Jonesborough, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Jonesborough, Archie is the son of the late Reverend Walter and Evelyn (Randall) Henley. He retired from Hoover Precision Products in 2005 after 32 years of service. He was a Christian. He loved squirrel hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Archie is preceded in death by his older brother, William Henley and his younger sister, Shirley Henley Gray.
Willis “Archie” Henley leaves behind to cherish his memory; Wife of 55 years; Judy Blevins Henley; Son: Dwayne Henley and wife, Leslie, of Jonesborough; Daughter: Regina Henley Phillips and husband, Jon, of Erwin; Granddaughter: Hannah Henley Guess and husband, Dorian, of Jonesborough; Several nieces and nephews; Very special friend: Mary Tipton.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Willis “Archie” Henley in a committal service to be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Bumpass Cove Cemetery. Pastor Charles David Byrd will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by James and Vernon Story. Those attending will meet at Bumpass Cove Cemetery by 10:50 am for the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be Dwayne Henley, Jon Phillips, Charlie Byrd, Benny Jenkins, Christopher Rice and Matt Silvers. Honorary pallbearers will be Derrick Hamrick, Billy Gray, Chris Gray and Ed Tipton.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Willis “Archie” Henley through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.